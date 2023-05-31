GKWebTV

Video | World Tobacco Day and Challenges

World Tobacco Day, observed on May 31st each year, serves as a platform to raise awareness about the global tobacco epidemic and its profound consequences on health and socio-economic well-being. While conducting programmes and events on this day is essential, it is crucial to recognize that addressing the main issue requires sustained efforts beyond a single day. A laring example of our failure to prevent this health hazard is that in violation of COTP Act 2003, there are still shops selling tobacco products in the vicinity of educational institutions. Report: Zubair Qureshi