Watch | 63% parents in Kashmir feel their children addicted to cell phones: Study

A latest study has put the spotlight on the growing dependence on cell phones in Kashmir, similar as in many other parts of the world. As many as 63 percent of parents interviewed in a study have acknowledged that their child is addicted to an electronic device, mostly a mobile phone. The study titled “Increase in Screen Time for Children in COVID Times and its effects” carried out by the department of Social and Preventive Medicine has analysed the patterns in electronic device usage among children. Watch this GKWEBTV report.