Watch | Altaf Bukhari hits out at BJP in Jammu rally

GK Video Desk

November 26, 2023 3:53 pm No Comments

Jammu 26 Nov 23: Altaf Bukhari on Sunday addressed a rally in Jammu in which he said that many people thought they were suffering because of Article 370 and Article 35-A. “… but today after four years we understand it is because of politicians who ruled us during the past seven decades and not due to these legislations,” he said.

