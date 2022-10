GKWebTV

Watch | ‘Armaan’ in Kashmir

After a long time, a web series based on pure Urdu and traditional lifestyle is being shot in the Kashmir Valley. Famous Bollywood actor Zarina Wahab and several local actors are part of this web series, named as ‘Armaan’. Talking to GK Web TV, the producer said they are focusing on several aspects other than the political situation and local actors are playing a lead role. Watch this exclusive conversation.