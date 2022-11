GKWebTV

Watch | Autumn Art Exhibit

A three-day art exhibition by renowned artist Deepa Soni has begun at Art Emporium in Srinagar. The exhibition is being held in collaboration with the Department of Handicrafts And Handloom, Kashmir. The exhibition was inaugurated by Special DG, CID, RR Swain. GKWEBTV correspondent Zubair Qureshi speaks with Ms Soni.