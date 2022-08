GKWebTV

Watch | Boy sings Kashmiri rhyme 'Bishte Bishte Byareo'

A minor Kashmiri boy stuttering the famous Kashmiri rhyme Bishte Byareo' is winning hearts online. In a video being widely shared on the Internet purportedly taken at a government school in north Kashmir's Tangmarg, the boy stutters the rhyme. Netizens are showering their love on the video of the cute innocent boy.