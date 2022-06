GKWebTV

Watch | Centaur Takeover

The fate of 160 employees hangs in the balance following the takeover of Centaur hotel by the J&K government. The employees, who have been left jobless, at least for now, say they want the government to let them continue their services. Muhammad Shafi, President Centaur Employees Union said that they have decided to wait for at least a week to see what steps would be taken by the government for the wellbeing of the employees.