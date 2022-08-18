GKWebTV

Watch | Century-old downtown building converted into heritage museum

Downtown area of Srinagar city has had a rich history of culture and art. In a bid to preserve the heritage a century-old property in Srinagar's Aali Kadal area has been converted into an art centre and a museum. An initiative by the Help foundation 'Bait Ul Meeras' is one of the biggest art centres and museums in the Kashmir Valley. The property is a four story heritage house showcasing the rich architecture of the Valley. It has hundreds of century old artifacts on display from traditional dresses to utensils, clothing, craft, jewelry and other artifacts. It took the foundation more than a year to put together these artifacts for the display.