Watch | Devotees leave for Kheer Bhawani Mela from Jammu

Hundreds of Kashmiri Pandits have left from Jammu for the annual Kheer Bhawani mela to be held on June 8 at Tulmulla in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district. The famous Ragnya Devi temple also known as Kheer Bhawani temple is revered by the Kashmiri Pandits, who visit the temple every year on the occasion of the annual Zeshta Ashtami festival.