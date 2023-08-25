GKWebTV

Watch Dr U Koul’s conversation with GKWEBTV on Kashmir’s drug pandemic

In a recent revelation in Parliament, it was disclosed that 13.50 lakh people in Jammu and Kashmir are using drugs. Separately, a media report highlighted that at the SMHS Hospital in Srinagar, a drug-addicted patient arrives at the OPD every 12 minutes. The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh has observed that concerned agencies and community leaders must address the drug menace with an iron hand. The Jammu and Kashmir police chief has also declared the drug menace as the most significant challenge in the present era. Amidst these concerns, renowned physician and Padma Shri recipient, Dr. U Kaul, has emphasized that collective efforts and a conducive environment for addicted patients are the need of the hour. Watch his conversation with GKWEBTV’s Zubair Qureshi.