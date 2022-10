GKWebTV

Watch | GMC Srinagar hosts workshop on Robotic Surgery

Ahead of the two-day international workshop on artificial intelligence and information technology in medical research, a one-day robotic surgery workshop was held in the auditorium of Government Middle College, Srinagar. The workshop was organized by the surgery department of GMC Srinagar, Open Source Research and Islamic University of Science and Technology. Report: Zubair Qureshi