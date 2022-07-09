GKWebTV

Watch | Grieving over deaths, not at our losses: Local tentwallas after Amarnath cloudburst

At least 16 people have been killed while 15,000 pilgrims, who were stranded near the Amarnath holy cave in Jammu and Kashmir due to a flash flood triggered by a cloudburst, have been shifted to the lower base camp of Panjtarni, officials said Saturday. Meanwhile, Indian Army has also launched a rescue operation in the area hit by the cloudburst. Locals tentwallas who lost their tents in the flash floods told army officials that they were pained by the deaths. “We are grieving over the deaths, not at our losses,” a tentwalla told an army officer.