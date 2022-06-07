GKWebTV

Watch | Health experts warn about long term effects of COVID

The health experts in Kashmir valley have warned that the patients who have recovered from covid could still be suffering from long covid, a new medical threat being faced among the covid recovered patient. Thread bear discussions were held on this issue during the second MCH Conclave going on in Srinagar. Doctors and health experts have warned that patients who have recovered from covid but are facing issues like fatigue, difficulty in breathing and cough should not take it lightly and should consult a doctors. Medical Superintendent DRDO hospital Dr Rashid Para said that many patients who had recovered from covid had to be re-hospitalized and few such deaths have also occurred. NHM Managing Director Yaseen Choudhary said that special care needs to be taken of pregnant women who were hesitant to take covid jab.