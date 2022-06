GKWebTV

Watch | Homage paid to Pandit Bhajan Sopori, Muhammad Abdullah Setari

A condolence meeting was held today at Tagore Hall, Srinagar in memory of Padma Shri Pandit Bajhan Lal Sopori and Muhammad Abdullah Shah Setari. The condolence meeting was jointly organized by The Kashmir Music Club and Kalidas Theater. Leading singers, musicians, writers and theater personalities paid homage to the deceased for their notable services.