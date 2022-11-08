GKWebTV

Watch | How Qur’an Guided Kashmiri Innovator

Inspired by a verse of Surah Ar-Rahman, a Kashmiri woman has accomplished a feat that no scientist in the world could do so far. Nasira Akhtar has surprised the scientists by finding a way to make polythene biodegradable. Surely, when this innovation is commercialized, there will be a revolution in the whole world, and the name of the revolution will be attributed to this innovator from Jammu and Kashmir. Watch this special report by Zubair Qureshi.