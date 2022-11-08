GKWebTV

Watch | How Qur’an Guided Kashmiri Innovator

Inspired by a verse of Surah Ar-Rahman, a Kashmiri woman has accomplished a feat that no scientist in the world could do so far. Nasira Akhtar has surprised the scientists by finding a way to make polythene biodegradable. Surely, when this innovation is commercialized, there will be a revolution in the whole world, and the name of the revolution will be attributed to this innovator from Jammu and Kashmir. Watch this special report by Zubair Qureshi.
GK Web Desk

