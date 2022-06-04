GKWebTV

Watch | Fida Hussain Safwi: A 'Champion Farmer'

Fida Hussain Safwi’s farm in a dusty village in Magam tehsil of central Kashmir’s Budgam district is a world in itself. Thousands of geese, chicken and ducks keep this 'world' abuzz throughout the day. "This is my ancestral land. We used to give this land to tillers for farming but recently I started integrated farming myself so that I can take care of it properly," says Hussain Safwi, who is being hailed as 'champion farmer' for his amazing work. Hussain has turned his farming into a very lucrative business.