GKWebTV

Watch | Insha-i-Darab: Celebrating Kashmir’s Rich Heritage

A seven-day exhibition based on the rare copies of the famous Persian poet and scholar Khawaja Mohammad Amin Darab and the rare examples of Kashmiri culture of the 20th century concluded in Srinagar today. The exhibition, organized by INTACH and Help Foundation, is celebrating Kashmir’s cultural legacy. Report: Zubair Qureshi