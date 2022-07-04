GKWebTV

Watch | Is Survival of Kashmiri Language at Stake?

Languages are the most important way of keeping the culture alive. Mother tongue helps people to connect with their roots. Kashmiri language commonly known as ‘Koshur’ is spoken by most of the people in Kashmir valley. However, it has been observed that generation Z speaks less or no ‘Koshur’, triggering serious concerns about its survival. GKWEBTV Interns Syed Sakeena and Suhaib Bhat try to find out why people in Kashmir prefer to teach English to their kids at the cost of their mother tongue.