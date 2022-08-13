GKWebTV

Watch | J&K Govt terminates 4 employees for involvement in anti-national activities

The Government of Jammu and Kashmir has ordered dismissal of four employees under Article 311 of the Constitution of India for their involvement in anti-national activities. Article 311 of the Constitution of India, provides for dismissal of a person employed in civil capacities under Union or a State. As per an official, the activities of these employees had come to the adverse notice of law enforcement and intelligence agencies, as they have been found involved in activities prejudicial to the interests of the security of the State.