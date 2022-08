GKWebTV

Watch | LG performs 'Samapan Pooja' marking end of Amarnath Yatra

#greaterkashmir #GKWEBTV #amarnathyatra2022 #lgmanojsinha Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday morning performed the 'Samapan Pooja' which marks the end of annual Amarnath Yatra, and prayed for peace, progress and prosperity of the people. “I truly admire and appreciate the selfless contribution of all stakeholders and citizens for making this difficult Yatra hassle-free for the pilgrims”, said the Lt Governor.