GKWebTV

Watch | Massive Rush at RTO Office As 'HSRP' Deadline Draws Near

Scores of people gathered on Tuesday outside the office of Regional Transport Officer (RTO) in Srinagar with vehicle owners trying their luck to get HSRP affixed on their vehicles before the June 15 deadline. Last Saturday, the police issued the ‘final reminder’ regardingaffixation of mandatory High Security Registration Plates, warning that vehicles without the HSRP would be seized and even RC could be recommended for suspension. Watch this GKWEBTV report.