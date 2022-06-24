GKWebTV

Watch | Meet the Kashmir Teacher who Built Solar Car

Bilal Ahmad, a Mathematics teacher from Srinagar, has become a social media sensation after the videos of his electric car that runs on solar energy surfaced on the Internet. Ahmad, who is a self-taught innovator, says his car is different from the prototypes built by the IITians as unlike them his innovation won’t break down after a 40-km drive. His car runs on the electrical energy generated by the monocrystalline solar panels. Watch this GKWEBTV report