Watch | Mela Kheer Bhawani Commences At Tulmulla After Two years

The annual Mata Kheer Bhawani Mela started on Wednesday at Tullamulla village of Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district with Kashmiri Pandits and tourists flocking the Kheer Bhawani temple to pay obeisance. The temple in Tullmulla shrine in addition to being the holiest shrine of the local Kashmiri Pandit community is also the symbol of centuries-old syncretic culture and brotherhood among different communities of Kashmir.