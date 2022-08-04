Watch | Model School

GKWebTV

A state-run school in a dusty village of central Kashmir’s Budgam district is providing vocational education to kids besides modern and interactive forms of teaching, thus becoming a trend setter for other government schools. GKWEBTV journalist Auqib Bhat brings this report from Govt Middle School Poonch Gund where students are trained in gardening, needle work and painting etc. The kitchen garden in the school, by the way, was brimming with tomatoes, brinjals and chillies as we filmed this report.