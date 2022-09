GKWebTV

Watch | Mother of three tops class 10 biannual exam in Kashmir

A mother of three children from Batergam area in north Kashmir's Kupwara district has become an inspiration for married women by topping the class 10 biannual exam the results of which were declared on Tuesday. The woman has got 467 out of 500 marks, highest across Kashmir valley with a percentage of 93.4 and A1 grade in four subjects Maths, Urdu, Science, and Social Science.