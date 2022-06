GKWebTV

Watch | Muslims perform last rites of Hindu elderly in south Kashmir's Kulgam

Muslim villagers in Mirhama Kulgam helped in the last rites of 75-yr-old Kashmiri Pandit Mohan Lal Bhat, who passed away on Sunday. Bhat had been living in the village since 1946 and was among the few Pandit families living in Muslim-majority Kashmir