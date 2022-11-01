GKWebTV

Watch | New technology, timely rains boost saffron production in Kashmir

With the introduction of new scientific techniques in saffron cultivation, the growth of the spice has increased from the past few years. Director Agriculture, Choudhary Mohammad said that they were extending the research and technology from the Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences (SKUAST) to the farmers on ground. "We knocked the door of every farmer and the results of which are you witnessing today in Pampore farms. From the past few years, you can see it is due to the department's efforts that our productivity per unit area and time is increasing continuously,” he said. Farmers say that the production of saffron has increased than last year. "The output of some farmers has almost doubled while others also have witnessed a substantial increase," said Aijaz Ahmad, a farmer.