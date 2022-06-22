GKWebTV

Watch | Rainwater floods lanes, enters homes in Srinagar locality

Heavy rains have been lashing parts of Jammu & Kashmir for the past few days, triggering flashfloods and landslides that blocked the strategic Jammu-Srinagar national highway with hundreds of vehicles stranded, and prompted authorities to shut schools in several districts of the UT. In Bemina area of the city, the rainwater entered into several homes forcing people to shift their belongings. The rains also damaged several under construction bridges.