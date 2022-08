GKWebTV

Watch | Reviving Shahi Sheer

A female environmental advocate is reviving the centuries-old Kashmiri cuisine "Shahi Sheer". Taking tips from her old grandmother and mother, Ruhab Mir struggled her way to success and has set-up a small food unit at her home. She now aspires to own her own food processing unit. Ruhab has set-up a small food unit "Khyen Khoardun" in Nowshera area of Srinagar city where she makes this Shahi Sheera.