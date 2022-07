GKWebTV

Watch | Several trapped in Poonch flash flood for 2nd straight day, rescue operation on

The operation to rescue 26 people trapped in flash floods in Chandak Bela area of Poonch continued on the 2nd day on Friday, officials said. The operation to rescue 26 people trapped in flash floods in Chandak Bela area of Poonch continued on the 2nd day on Friday, officials said.