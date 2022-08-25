GKWebTV

Watch | ‘Simple and economical’: Srinagar groom rides E rickshaw on wedding day

In an aim to give a social message of austerity, a groom in Srinagar's Bemina rode an E rickshaw on his wedding day. The groom Nasir Shah from Hamdania Colony Bemina said he wanted to do something different with regard to the wedding party and the idea struck his mind. "My message to the youth is to keep it simple. Today's grooms spend hefty amounts to hire high end cars on weddings, but mine was simple and economical as well, " he said. Although the plan was to drive the bride home all the way, the rainfall forced the groom to snub the autoricshaw midway, he said. "The bride didn't know she was in an autoricshaw, " he said on being asked over the reaction of the bride on his choice.