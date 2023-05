GKWebTV

Watch: The ‘Danger’ of Fluffy Cotton-covered Poplar Tree Seeds

What is pollen allergy and how to prevent it? And how dangerous are the fluffy cotton-covered seeds shed by Russian poplar trees? GKWEBTV’s Zubair Qureshi tried to find answers from the reputed pulmonologist and Head, CD Hospital, Dr. Naveed Nazir. Watch the conversation.