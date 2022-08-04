GKWebTV

Watch | There was no need for J&K youth to pick up gun: LG

Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday said that "given the enormous resources in the region, there was no need for the youth to pick up arms in 1990". "J&K has been bestowed with enormous resources and potential. “There was no need for the youth to pick up arms (in 1990). Even today, some people not happy with the region’s peace continue to misguide young boys,” the LG said while addressing a gathering at Ranipora, Mattan, Anantnag. He said that post 2019, the "pace of development has touched new heights". “Before 2019, only 6 km roads were constructed and today 20 kms are being constructed. Before 2019, only 2500 kms were macdemised and today 7500 kms of road are being macdamised per day,” the LG said.