Watch | This Hearing and Speech-Impaired Artist Speaks Throught His Art

He has been doing it for decades, but Bashir Ahmad Mir, who is deaf and dumb, doesn't paint to earn money, but appreciation and love. A resident of Ratnipora village near Tangmarg tourist resort, Mir's works are focused on Kashmiri culture, sufism, mesmerising landscapes, birds and animals.