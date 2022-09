GKWebTV

Watch | ‘When the heart speaks’: a cardiologist’s account of his work & Kashmir

My biography, ‘When The Heart Speaks: Memoirs of a cardiologist’ is a reflection of my mother Kashmir, says Padma Shri awardee and renowned cardiologist Dr. Upendra Kaul. Talking to GKWEBTV, Dr Kaul, who is also founder of Gauri Kaul Foundation, says the book would be soon unveiled in Kashmir.