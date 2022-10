GKWebTV

Watch | Youngest Mosaic Artist

Seven- year-old Mohammad Ashar Chasti, who hails from Khanyar Srinagar, has won the versatile gold medalist position in the 10th National Cube Championship held at R CITY Mall, GhatKopar Mumbai. Ashar was named the youngest music artist to achieve success in making and assembling mosaic using ICS's double-sided 3x3x3 cubes by the Indian Cube Association. Report: Zubair Qureshi