GKWebTV

‘White Revolution’: Shahzada Akhtar’s Story of Heroic Struggle and Eventual Triumph

A 26-year-old entrepreneur from southern Pulwama district who owns a dairy farm with over 25 cows says her financial condition was so bad that she at times didn’t have food to eat. Her family that used to live in a tin shed now owns three houses, cars and motorcycles - thanks to Shahzada’s heroic struggle against odds.