Why this ‘selective lockdown’?

On Saturday, hundreds of vehicles carrying local and non-local tourists flocked Gulmarg, drawing strong reactions from shop and other small business owners in Tangmarg who could only watch the vehicles move to the ski-resort. Weekend lockdown is in effect in Kashmir to curb the further spread of Coronavirus, but allowing so many people defeats the idea of the restrictions, and as per the shop owners in Tangmarg, the ‘selective lockdown’ is only pushing them further towards bankruptcy.