1 in 6 people in England, Wales born abroad, mostly India: Census

London: India was found to be the most common country of birth for one in six, or nearly 10 million, people in England and Wales, according to a report released by the UK's Office for National Statistics.

The report, "International Migration, England and Wales: Census 2021", said that 16.8 percent of residents were born abroad, up from 13.4 percent a decade earlier.

The number of foreign-born residents increased by 2.5 million over the decade to 10 million.