1 terrorist killed, another dies in explosion near parliament buildings in Ankara

Ankara: The Turkish government has said that two terrorists carried out a bomb attack in front of the Interior Ministry buildings in Ankara, adding that one of them died in the explosion and the other was "neutralised" by authorities, media reported.

The blast was the first in the Turkish capital since 2016 and took place less than a mile from the parliament building, hours before lawmakers were due to return for its reopening after a three-month summer break, the Guardian reported.

Ali Yerlikaya, the Interior Minister, said on the social media platform X that two attackers approached the general security directorate building at about 9.30 a.m. local time on Sunday in a commercial vehicle.

According to Yerlikaya, one detonated explosives, killing himself in the process, while the second was killed by gunfire from security forces stationed outside the building, The Guardian reported.

Two police officers were slightly injured in the incident, he added.

Authorities closed a main thoroughfare to traffic that passes close to a number of state institutions, including the parliament building.

Police also announced they would carry out controlled explosions for "suspicious package incidents" in other parts of the city.

According to the state-run Anadolu news agency, Turkey's criminal court of peace in Ankara issued a ban on media access and publication of the attack.