10 killed in California shooting, search launched for gunman

The incident happened at around 10.20 p.m. local time on Saturday (11.50 a.m. on Sunday IST).

“Last night, at approximately 22:22 (local time) officers from the Monterey Park police department responded to a local business (on) West Garvey Avenue in the city of Monterey Park regarding a shots fired call.

“When officers arrived on scene they arrived numerous individuals - patrons of the location - pouring out of the location screaming.