10 Pakistani soldiers killed in militant attack on checkpost

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the "fire raid" by militants occurred on the night of January 25-26, Dawn news reported. During the intense exchange of fire, one terrorist was killed and several injured. While repulsing terrorists' fire raid, 10 soldiers were killed, said the ISPR statement. It added that three terrorists were apprehended in the follow-up clearance operation, which it said was still in progress to hunt down the perpetrators of the incident.