‘103 mn people forcibly displaced worldwide’

Geneva: The number of people forcibly displaced from their homes due to persecution, conflict, violence, human rights violations and events seriously disturbing public order globally surged to 103 million in the first half of 2022, meaning that one in 77 people on Earth is forcibly displaced, the UNHCR said in Geneva.

This is an increase of 13.6 million, or 15 per cent, compared to the end of 2021, more than the entire population of Belgium, Burundi or Cuba, according to the latest report from UNHCR released on Friday.

According to the report, the total number of refugees and people in need of international protection worldwide rose by 24 per cent from 25.7 million at the end of 2021 to 32 million by mid-2022. At the end of June this year, more than half (56 per cent) of all refugees were Syrian, Venezuelan or Ukrainian.