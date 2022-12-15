115 media workers killed in 29 countries this year: Report

Geneva, Dec 15: Since January, 115 media workers have been killed in 29 countries so far, while Ukraine and Mexico topped the list for the most dangerous nations for mediapersons, a Geneva-based rights body said in a report.

By region, Latin America topped the list with 39 journalists killed, followed by Europe with 37 victims, Asia 30, Africa seven and North America two, according to the Press Emblem Campaign (PEC).

Europe experienced the worst deterioration in the safety of journalists since the wars in former Yugoslavia from 1992 to 1999, said the EC report.

There has been at least 34 victims since the beginning of the Russian invasion on February 24, with eight journalists killed in the line of duty.