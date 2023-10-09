123,538 people displaced in Gaza in 3 days of conflict: UN

Gaza: A total of 123,538 people have been internally displaced in Gaza in the three days since the Israel-Hamas conflict broke out in the coastal enclave on October 7, according to the UN.

In a statement, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said: "More than 17,500 families, comprising over 123,538 people, have been internally displaced in Gaza, mostly due to fear, protection concerns and the destruction of their homes."

In the latest update, the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) said it was currently sheltering 73,538 internally displaced people (IDPs) in 64 of its schools in all areas in the Gaza Strip.

Of those, 45 are Designated Emergency Shelters (DES) and 19 are not.