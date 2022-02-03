15 militants, 4 Pak soldiers killed in separate encounters in Balochistan

However, gun battles started when the forces launched a search and clean operation in the two areas.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid, in a video message on Twitter, said that so far nine terrorists and four soldiers were killed in Naushki, while six terrorists died in Panjgur.

"The terrorists were repulsed from both places and the Pakistan Army kept its tradition alive. A few four to five people are surrounded by them (the forces) in Panjgur, which the Pakistan Army will defeat, he said.