150 young SPs to attend conference on cybercrime, drones on Sept 29-30

New Delhi, Sep 23: About 150 young Superintendents of Police (SPs) and equivalent rank officers will attend a two-day conference on cybercrime, drones, and other related issues to be held here during September 29-30, officials said on Friday.

The national young superintendents of police conference-2022 and police expo is mandated to create an interface between technology developers -- industry, academia and government technical institutions -- and representatives of law enforcement agencies through expositions and demonstrations of latest technologies and gadgets related to police modernisation.