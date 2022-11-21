162 killed as quake jolts Indonesia

Jakarta, Nov 21: At least 162 people were killed and hundreds more injured as a 5.6 intensity earthquake shook Indonesia's main island of Java on Monday, reports said.

The quake struck Cianjur town in west Java, at a depth of 10 km, according to US Geological Survey data.

The area where the quake struck is densely-populated and prone to landslides, with the makeshift houses reduced to rubble in many areas, the BBC reported.