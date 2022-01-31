17 injured in Balochistan grenade attack

Security officials rushed to the site after the blast and shifted the injured to a hospital.

According to hospital officials, at least four of the injured were in critical condition.

“We have shifted the critically injured people to Larkana,” a senior police officer said, adding that the cops could be the target of the attack.

Police launched an investigation into the blast. However, no one has claimed responsibility for the grenade attack.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo and Balochistan Assembly Speaker Mir Jan Muhammad Khan Jamali condemned the incident and described it as an act of terrorism.