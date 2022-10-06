18 killed in firing in Mexico City

Mexico City: Eighteen people, including a city mayor, were killed and three others wounded when gunmen opened firing at a town hall in San Miguel Totolapan city in Mexico.

The gunmen opened firing at a city hall in Guerrero on Wednesday in which 18 people were killed, BBC reported.

The left-wing PRD party, to which Mayor Conrado Mendoza Almeda belonged, condemned the attack and sought justice.

Guerrero Governor Evelyn Salgado Pineda took to Twitter to say she deeply regretted the deaths.